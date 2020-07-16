TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — Silverspot Cinema will start playing movies again Friday but with social distancing measures in place.
The theater in The Corners of Brookfield has created “Dynamic Seating,” which will put an automatic block of two seats to the left and two seats to the right of a customer’s group, allowing over 7 feet of distance from one group to the next. The distance between rows also exceeds the requirements from local mandates.
Tickets can be purchased for limited showtimes on the mobile app, through Silverspot.net or at guest relations.
When it opens, Silverspot Cinema will show previously released movies at a rate of $5. The programming will be updated weekly. When new movies are released, standard pricing will apply.
“We have created a clean and safe atmosphere, so guests can enjoy entertainment, worry-free,” said managing partner Gonzalo Ulivi. “Guests are eager to return to enjoy the truly unique experience that we offer, and we are delighted to welcome them back.”
A special menu of the theater’s most popular items will be offered starting Friday. To provide the most contactless experience, orders can be made on the Silverspot mobile app or from in-theater servers to be delivered to your seat.
For guests who prefer to see a physical menu, single-use menus are available.
Private screenings and event rentals will also be available.