WEST BEND — During Tuesday’s Plan Commission meeting, commissioners approved a site plan and CSM (certified survey map) for proposed storage units at 621 South University Drive about 1,600 feet north of West Decorah Road.
The site plan for nine storage buildings includes four self-storage buildings, two boat and RV storage buildings and three temperature-controlled ones..
There was a public hearing at the beginning of the meeting for a conditional use permit allowing filling and grading of recently determined non-shoreland wetlands at the northeast corner of the proposed driveway. No community members commented. Staff did receive one inquiry about the project, but the individual did not object to it.
Staff had originally denied the developer’s request not to have curb and gutter for pavement along the east end to make plowing snow easier.
Commissioners discussed placing gravel along the pavement edge instead, but there was concern that vehicles would drive on the gravel or slide into a ditch.
“I would point out our past experience where we have a gravel edge is the gravel edge will continue to grow every time you plow the pavement and push that direction, it will continue to grow into that soil. Also, the gravel will end up being used as pavement by people driving there rather than avoiding keeping people off the landscape areas,” said Director of Development Mark Piotrowicz. He recommended an alternative measure, such as markers.
Commissioners passed the site plan with a recommendation to add driveway markers along the edge in place of a curb.
The commission also approved architectural building elevation changes from Cedar Community to construct two-family homes for independent senior living at 113 Cedar Ridge Drive.
A site plan was approved in 2019, but Cedar Community has since made changes to architectural building elevations and the appearance of the buildings, which requires commissioners to review the new proposal.
At the end of the meeting, a public hearing to change boundaries the TID (Tax Incremental District) #10 was scheduled for March 2 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 1115 S. Main St.
A portion of a redevelopment on Washington Street and North Main Street is located in TID #10. The city is proposing to remove that portion from the TID #10 to facilitate redevelopment costs for the project and the riverwalk reconstruction. The area would instead be part of TID #15.
The site is the former West Bend Brewery and the proposed location of future multi-family dwelling and commercial space complexes.