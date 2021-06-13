Site plan for Festival Foods up for approval

HARTFORD — The site plan for the much-anticipated Festival Foods store slated to be built at 1275 Bell Ave. will be up for approval from the city’s Plan Commission on Monday night.
The proposed 70,213-square-foot Festival Foods building will be similarly situated to the existing Kmart building, according to Plan Commission documents.
The plan shows a total of 377 parking spaces for the entire development. Parking for the Festival Foods is located on the north, east and west sides of the building.
A drive-thru is proposed on the west side of the Festival Foods building with a queuing and ordering driveway for a Caribou Coffee location in between the primary driveway entrance and the parking lot.
The Festival Foods building plan includes two primary entrances facing Bell Avenue and an additional entrance to the wine and spirits portion of the store that faces Bell Avenue and Novak Street.
In terms of landscaping, the proposed plan shows a mixture of 40 different types of trees fanning the edge of the north and east property lines, as well as almost 100 perennials and 157 ornamental shrubs.
An affiliate of Festival Foods closed on the purchase of the mostly vacant Hartford Plaza on Highway 60 — the east entrance to the city, at the end of last year.
Festival Foods President and CEO Mark Skogen previously told the Daily News that typical Festival Foods stores employ about 200-225 full- and part-time workers.
Planning staff is recommending approval of the site plan.
Construction is set to begin later this year for the grocer, and further development of the rest of the site is planned for next year.
The Plan Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. in the Common Council Chambers, 109 N. Main St.