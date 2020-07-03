WEST BEND — The next step in bringing a second Taco Bell location to the city will take place next week.
On March 3, the Plan Commission originally approved a site plan for the new eatery, but new alterations to the building are being proposed.
Bringing the second location to 2356 W. Washington St. will require significant changes to the existing building, so the site plan will be up for Plan Commission approval.
According to Plan Commission documents, Taco Bell has submitted revised architectural building elevations and is also requesting to change the building materials and colors. The original proposal consisted of an all-brick building comprised of three different earth tone colors of brick.
Metal awnings were also proposed over the drive-thru window and the main entrance door. The original approved plans have been included for reference.
The revised architectural building elevations and materials are now a dark gray and a light gray face brick for the majority of the building. The northwest corner of the building has been revised to incorporate a rust colored pre-finished metal panel.
Metal awnings are still being proposed over the main entrance and the drive-thru window. Additional awnings have been added over the windows on the south and west sides of the building.
The first Taco Bell location is at 1307 S. Main St.
The Plan Commission will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 1115 S. Main St.