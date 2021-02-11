HARTFORD — A Colorado-based company is one step closer to establishing a new emergency air medical transport service based out of the Hartford Municipal Airport.
Members of the city’s Plan Commission this week approved a site plan for constructing a crew headquarters building at the airport and for housing the emergency helicopters and other equipment in an adjacent existing hangar. In January, the city’s Common Council approved a lease with Air Methods Corporation for the hangar and for vacant land adjacent to the hangar, where they will construct a building to house emergency crew members and mechanics.
The company must still obtain the required building permits, but the Commission’s action allows the company to move forward on constructing the new building and move ahead to provide the service sometime later this year. Air Methods also proposes to build enough parking spaces on the vacant land adjacent to the new building to allow parking for crew members.
“They are a competitor for Flight for Life,” said City Planner Justin Drew. “I believe their total service area will be roughly in the area from Fond du Lac to Milwaukee to the north and south.”
Drew said he didn’t know what the service area would be from the east to west, but said he believed Dodge County would be in that area.
Mayor Tim Michalak, who also chairs the Plan Commission, expressed hope that the company could work out some kind of arrangement with the city’s ambulance service about possibly transporting emergency patients to the airport by city ambulance so they could be transported to more distant emergency services faster.
“The operation would include one helicopter permanently based at the (Hartford) hangar. They would employ 14 full-time employees — four flight nurses, four flight paramedics, two mechanics and four pilots,” Drew said. “The base would be operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and at a given time would be staffed by one flight nurse, one flight paramedic, and one pilot.”
Drew said because no city water and sewer service is available at the airport, Air Methods will seek approval for a well and holding tank.
“That permission has already granted for other locations at the airport,” Drew said. “So this is nothing unusual.”
Drew said the new building will have numerous windows on both the front and the back.
The building will be elevated and will have a ramp and stairs on the east side and stairs on the west side.
“A walkway from the crew quarters to the existing hangar will facilitate access to the helicopter,” Drew said.
The new combined lease for the two properties will expire on Dec. 31, 2032 and will come up for a rate review in five years from Jan. 1, 2021. The total 18,000-square-foot hangar lease is based on the rate of 10 cents per square foot at $1,800 per year. Drew said normally the company will have one helicopter on site at a time, but when maintenance is being performed on one helicopter a second one will be located at the Hartford site.
“They want to begin operations as quickly as possible, which could possibly take place sometime this summer,” Drew said. “They chose to come to Hartford because they like the location.”
Air Methods Corporation is an American privately-owned helicopter operator. According to the company’s website, the air medical division provides emergency medical services to between 70,000 and 100,000 patients every year. It operates in 48 states and Haiti, with air medical operations as its primary business focus.