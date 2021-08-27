Site work begins at Aspen Overlook Condominiums in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Site work for the Aspen Overlook Condominiums has begun with the first building expected to begin construction within the next 30 days, according to developers.
Joe Orendorf, vice president of sales and marketing with Cornerstone Development, said the condos are expected to cost about $389,000 and up.
The 36-unit condominium development will consist of nine four-unit buildings with two-car garages for each unit. Each unit will have approximately 1,652 square feet on the first floor and 1,918 square feet on the second floor, Orendorf said. The units will have two bedrooms and two baths.
Orendorf said they plan to gradually work their way down from the hill at the site as construction begins. The project is expected to be completed in 18 months to two years.
The first building is expected to have tenants by the late spring of 2022.