Slated to open in August or September in the former Anytime Fitness building east of Pewaukee Road and Capitol Drive, entrepreneur and founder Jared Masters describes Urban Slopes as “Top Golf but skiing” — a place where avid skiers and novices alike can experience all levels
of Alpine skiing without getting cold or falling face first onto an ice patch.
Used by the pros
The business will feature four Alpine Ski Simulators made by SkyTechSport.
Groups will be able to reserve a machine for say 30 minutes or an hour, Masters said, with the idea that they will take turns.
“In a normal ski run you are skiing for a few minutes, you do a chair lift ride, and then you do another few minutes,” Masters explained. “In this concept, where you might have a 30-minute time slot, you are not going to ski for 30 minutes straight, you might ski for 10 minutes at a time,” essentially mimicking the rhythm of a skiing at a resort.
Used by the U.S. Ski Team at its training facility, the simulators use full video imaging of slopes around the world to capture the experience of skiing in places like Beaver Creek, Colorado, the Sochi Olympic runs, the PeyongCHang South Korea Olympic site, and Lauberhorn, Switzerland.
“We can mimic icy conditions. We can mimic powder,” Masters said. “The machine has servo motors that can create G-forces, so for our higher-ranked skiers we can actually create a lot of different conditions and experiences to help them train better, learn better, and grow better.”
First of its kind
Although individual simulators exist at few ski stores in North America — there’s one in Vancouver, British Columbia and one in Michigan — Masters said Urban Slopes will be the first place to allow the general public a chance to use the machines.
Masters is already in talks with local ski clubs and high school ski teams that might be interested in coming to Urban Slopes for training, but the machines will be open to anyone looking to learn to ski or brush up on existing skills.
“If you are a beginner skier or have never skied before we are going to have the ability to at least give you a feel for what it is like,” Masters said, noting that there will be coaches on site to help those who are new to the sport. “When you go out on a hill, you will be 10 times better than any other skier that has never skied.”
Hanging out
And for those who may just want to kick back while their partner, child or buddy goes skiing, Urban Slopes will also boast a bar and lounge, one stocked with beer and wine from ski towns.
“In the skiing community everybody knows each other, so you are going to come on in — and especially if you are bringing your son or daughter — see someone you know and be able to share a beer or wine with them if you’d like,” Masters said.
The project is slated to go before Pewaukee officials sometime in the next few weeks for the consideration of a conditional use permit.