FILE - A gas tank driver adjusts his hose hookup to an underground tank on May 24, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. High diesel prices are driving up the cost of most goods, from groceries to Amazon orders and furniture, as nearly everything that is delivered, whether by truck, rail or ship, uses diesel fuel. Truckers are turning down hauling jobs in the states with the most expensive diesel. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)