WEST BEND — Slesar Glass Shop in West Bend and Door Professionals in Menomonee Falls are merging under Owner Josh Haas.
“We’re merging the two companies to really spice things up,” Haas said. “I’m excited to be in West Bend and stay in the area.”
Haas said he bought out Slesar Glass Shop back in November of 2020 with the vision of merging his company, Door Professionals, with this West Bend business to create a one-stop-shop for customers.
He added that Slesar Glass Shop will now offer more products for the West Bend community. Door Professionals satisfies any kind of door needs and specializes in garage door services which will now be available in the West Bend location in addition to Menomonee Falls.
Slesar Glass Shop has been serving the West Bend area since 1949. The shop provides customers with commercial glass and window services such as store fronts, doors, windows, and much more.
Like Door Professionals, Slesar Glass Shop is a locally-owned and operated company that serves Washington, Ozaukee, Waukesha, Dodge, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, and Fond du Lac counties.
Haas lives in Ozaukee County, but said he is ready to really expand his business and give more to other communities like Washington County.
“We want to let everyone know we’re here and will go above customer expectations,” Haas said. “We’ve already received a good amount of support from the community.”
Slesar Glass Shop is located at 115 N. 6th Ave. in West Bend and Door Professionals is at W141-N9316 in Menomonee Falls.
To learn more about Slesar Glass Shop and what the company offers, visit https://slesarglassshop.com. For more information on Door Professionals and their services, visit https://www.doorprofessionals.com.