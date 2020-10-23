SLINGER — It’s full steam ahead for a new fundraising idea for an area museum. Logos from chapters of the village’s business history are part of the museum’s new game plan.
The village’s Edward J. Wolf Schleisingerville to Slinger Historical Museum had a grand opening celebration in July at its new location — the historic old Slinger railroad depot on Kettle Moraine drive adjacent to the railroad tracks.
Officials are pleased with how the new facility has been operating since then, but, like the rest of the local and national economy, the coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on fundraising efforts. They’ve slowed those efforts from what had been expected, but museum officials recently began a new fundraising effort with the help of another Washington County business — AKA Custom Lids of Hubertus. The company specializes in creating custom leather patches that can be attached to hats and possibly other merchandise.
“We are self-funded so with the times we are going through because of COVID-19 it’s one way we can raise money for the museum. We want to get the word out about the history of Slinger and one way to do that was to create some hats (with) historic brewery logos,” said Tom Lehn, Slinger Historical Society president and the president of the museum’s board of directors. “Then we worked to create signature hats for our logo for the museum, which is the 53086 logo. We will be seeing more of that on different merchandise, but AKA Custom Lids is a local company so we wanted to partner with someone local to support local business.
“They have been great to work with,” Lehn said. “They have given us really decent pricing on the hats so we can make as much profit as possible for the museum.”
Tom Aulenbacker and Ryan Roethle, co-owners of AKA Custom Lids, said the Slinger historical group reached out to them to see if there was a way the company could furnish them with some custom leather patch hats.
“They have the labels from Storck beer which was a historic part of their community and they wanted some of those labels to be featured in the leather hat patches and on other advertising,” Aulenbacker said. “We did some samples of the different patches we could design. They maybe could develop different images for them, kind of seasonally. They will only be sold at the museum and they are for sale right now.”
Roethle said the business has only been at the Hubertus location, on Highway 175, for about one year, but they are pleased with how things are going for them despite the pandemic.
“I’m sure we could be doing better without the virus but we are doing well,” Roethle said. “We’re always looking for new projects and want to help others market their products using our leather patches.”
The old railroad depot, which had also served as the office headquarters for E.H. Wolf and Sons, was totally remodeled before the museum moved in. They also built new display cases and areas to allow the public to view parts of the history of the village and the area.
Lehn said the museum also has added a lot of new exhibits that the public can view and which they hope to be continually changing “so we can keep a fresh look.”
Lehn said the museum has special plans for a Schaefer organ; it is a big organ that was originally in the Hartford Opera House which no longer exists.
“It was installed in that theater in 1926 and is now in Slinger and we hope to have that up and running by Christmas,” Lehn said. “There will be some remodeling to the museum building to allow the organ to be properly displayed.”