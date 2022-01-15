SLINGER — Local businesses are invited to join the village Tuesday for a Village of Slinger Business Owners Forum, to discuss business and development in Slinger.
The forum will be held from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Carriage House, 100 W. Washington St. in Slinger.
“Scott Stortz, the village president, put this together,” Village Administrator Margaret Wilber said. “We’re trying to bring as many local business owners as we can.”
According to information from the village, Stortz will give a state of the village address during the event. The forum will also include village information on what efforts the village has undertaken to advance local business growth and updates on current and future development projects planned for Slinger.
“We really want to ramp up our business development efforts, so we want to get feedback from our business owners, and let them know what we’re doing,” Wilber said.
As part of the forum, Wilber said business owners will have the chance to share their thoughts and ideas directly with village officials, as well as ask questions about Slinger development and growth efforts. She said the village is hoping to bet local business’s perspective on what the village is doing well on, what could be improved and what they believe could be added to the village’s business environment.
There will also be time for attendees to meet and greet at the event.
The village has on online survey set up leading up to the forum, which they ask local business owners to complete by today for inclusion in the Business Owners Forum. The results will be shared and discussed at the event, and business owners are encouraged to fill out the survey even if they cannot attend the forum.
The survey is online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SlingerBusiness. For additional information on the forum, people can contact Wilber at 262644-5265 or mwilber@vi .slinger.wi.gov.