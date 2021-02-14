SLINGER — Village officials want to move fast on promoting downtown redevelopment so they are acting as quickly as possible to create a new tax incremental finance district to help fund improvements in the downtown area.
The village’s Redevelopment Authority, which was re-created last year and met again earlier this week, is close to finalizing the borders of the new TIF district and completing a legally required feasibility study for it. The study will list what the TIF district can do to improve the downtown and what tools may be available to accomplish the village’s goals.
A TIF district uses additional property taxes generated within its borders through increased economic development to pay for building infrastructure such as sewer and water, stormwater management, roads, access to utilities and other improvements.
“Ehlers (a consultant) will be ready to present the feasibility study at the March 10 joint meeting of the RDA and the Planning Commission,” said Village Administrator Margaret Wilber. “The public hearing will also be held at the Planning Commission meeting tentatively set for May 12.”
Wilber said the new TIF district must be created no later than Sept. 30 to capture the 2021 assessment values, but they are working to complete the process well before that. Once the assessment values are set, any increase in those values for a set period of time will be returned to the TIF district to help pay for some of the costs related to improvements within its borders.
“We want that work completed as soon as possible so we are ready to assist with any development projects that may require TIF district participation,” Wilber said.
Village officials, including the RDA, have been in contact for several months with the owner of the former creamery building at 1000 Storck Street about its condition. The building could fall within the borders of the proposed TIF district.
“The owner has been making some improvements, but not as fast as we would like,” Wilber said. “Next week we are going to be allowed to inspect the interior to see what the condition is and what kind of repairs are still needed.”
Another property that would be within the borders of the new TIF district is the Berean Bible Institute at 116 Kettle Moraine Drive South, which is an old church.
“There has been an accepted offer on that property so we know it will be up for redevelopment,” Wilber said. “We expect that will be a project that will add even more value within the district.”
Wilber said the institute building has been used in the past for missionary training and pastoral development, but “nowadays so many things can be done virtually and online that they wanted to sell.”
Wilber said the village has also been in contact with several banks about their possible participation on a proposed downtown facade program where loans could be made at low interest rates to help fund improvements on the exterior and facades of downtown businesses.
“We are going to have more discussion with them soon,” Wilber said.