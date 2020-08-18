SLINGER — The first meeting of the village’s reconstituted Redevelopment Authority was held last week and Village Administrator Margaret Wilber, also a member of the RDA, said the meeting “went very well.” She called it a “productive start.”
“They tentatively approved the district and (redevelopment) project plan,” Wilber said. “They scheduled the public hearing on the plan for 6 p.m. on Sept. 16, right before that night’s Planning Commission meeting. Notices for that will be sent out this week.”
Earlier this year the Village Board agreed to reconstitute the RDA so it could help develop and follow through on plans to revitalize downtown Slinger.
Wilber said everyone on the RDA agreed the plan covers a lot of area so the group will need to focus on specific projects as potential redevelopment opportunities present themselves.
The redevelopment district boundaries include all of the downtown and some nearby and adjacent areas.
“If you look at the concept plan map there are specific sites indicated for consideration,” Wilber said. “These are properties that are either currently for sale or have been identified as strategic locations for future redevelopment.”
It’s possible the village could purchase some problem properties in order to spur redevelopment at some of those locations.
Some specific locations included blighted, vacant or run-down buildings and specifically called for development of many different types of projects including medium density single-family residential homes, two-family residential, office and professional services, downtown business, institutional, light industrial and a service business park.
Area A of the plan encompasses the core of the village’s downtown, centered on Kettle Moraine Drive and Washington Street. Area A is identified as a predominantly mixed-use area, consisting of downtown-style buildings with commercial uses on the ground floor and residential uses above. This area is anticipated to include a mix of rehabilitation and development projects. Area B would be particularly suitable for new residential development given its proximity to existing residential areas and distance from the downtown core. Residential development in Area B, according to the plan, would include a mix of condos, apartments and town homes. These are anticipated as redevelopment projects, although adaptive reuse/rehabilitation is possible too.
Area C is envisioned to be a predominately light industrial area given surrounding industrial land uses and the presence of railroad tracks.
According to the plan, the village will undertake various redevelopment activities and rehabilitation programs improve the appearance, vitality, visibility and functionality of downtown. The village is also willing to explore creating one or more Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) districts for all or part of the area. The TIF districts would assist private and public projects with timing driven by projects that generate significant increment and have the potential to spur further development in the downtown. TIF funds could be used for public improvements, closing financial gaps, or sustaining the rehabilitation programs approved by village officials.