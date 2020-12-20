SLINGER — The village’s redevelopment authority, just reconstituted earlier this year, is in serious discussions to purchase a second downtown property, which could happen in the next few weeks.
On Dec. 30, the RDA is scheduled to close on the purchase of the historic property at 119 Kettle Moraine Drive South after agreeing on a purchase price of about $425,000. For several weeks, village officials have also been working to have the neighboring building at 121 Kettle Moraine Drive South razed because of its dilapidated condition, but the owner of the property has made an offer to the village and the RDA to sell it before that happens.
The RDA, during a closed session earlier this week, discussed the offer.
Village Administrator Margaret Wilber said a raze order was issued for the property at 121 Kettle Moraine Drive and the owners were served with it on Nov. 11, so their 30 day time limit is over, but officials tabled the matter to allow discussing the offer before they proceed with any further legal proceedings.
“They (the RDA) reacted positively to the offer, but there are a couple of other items they want to have worked out so they sent it to the village attorney to get his take on that,” Wilber said. “We’re hoping to get it worked out. We should hear back from him soon.”
Wilber said it “is certainly a possibility” that the two sides could reach an agreement on the property. Since the recreation of the RDA earlier this year, the authority and other village officials have begun moving swiftly on plans to revitalize and improve the village’s downtown. The village’s ownership of the two downtown properties gives officials a variety of options in working to bring positive changes to the development zone which was also created by the Village Board and the RDA. A major re-development project is also underway downtown at the Slinger House and in several adjacent buildings which, when completed, will also add to changes for the business community.
Wilber said the property at 119 Kettle Moraine Drive, the former location of a funeral home is “in really good shape.”
“Both of the buildings are historical and we hate to tear anything down, but the property at 121 Kettle Moraine Drive is probably not salvageable, unfortunately,“ Wilber said.
Wilber said there have been discussions to tear down the property at 121 Kettle Moraine Drive South to allow access from Kettle Moraine Drive to the large parking area behind the two properties.
“This is all very exciting. We really want to make improvements in the downtown and this is a very good start and leaves us with a number of options,” Wilber said.
Also, within the last few weeks, the village has agreed to spend about $600,000 to buy additional land for the proposed new Breuer Park. Wilber said some of the land purchases are being paid for out of cash reserves the village has, but the Village Board could also decide to borrow other money to replenish the reserves in case other opportunities arise.