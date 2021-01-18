Slinger RDA eyes possible new downtown TIF district

SLINGER — The Slinger Redevelopment Authority is taking the first steps toward creating a new tax incremental finance district that could aid and promote new downtown development.
“We don’t have a specific project lined up yet, which is normally the case when you set up a TIF, but we do have a couple of properties in the downtown that have zero assessment for various reasons and we are expecting both of them to sell sometime this year so it would be good to start the district when they are at zero and that way whatever their assessed value comes in at when they are back on the tax roll will automatically be an increase in the district,” said Village Administrator and Redevelopment Authority member Margaret Wilber. “We’re very excited to see what this new year brings.”
Early in 2020 the Village Board agreed to reform the Redevelopment Authority with a first mission designated as working on downtown redevelopment.
A TIF district uses additional property taxes generated within its borders through increased economic development to pay for building infrastructure such as sewer and water, stormwater management, roads, access to electricity, and other improvements.
“One of the properties that some people are looking at to possibly redevelop is the Berean Bible Institute and we do expect it to sell sometime this year and we expect there will be a project involved that will add even more value,” Wilber said. “There have been several people looking at it over the last year or two. The two that are currently checking it out now, both of them have really great ideas for it.”
Wilber said the Berean Bible Institute building has been used in the past for missionary training and pastoral development, but “nowadays so many things can be done virtually and online that they are looking for something that is more effective for them and are selling it.”
On Dec. 30, the RDA closed on the purchase of a historic property at 119 Kettle Moraine Drive South after agreeing on a purchase price of about $425,000. For several weeks, village officials have also been working to have the neighboring building at 121 Kettle Moraine Drive South razed because it’s dilapidated. The owner of the property has made an offer to the village and the RDA to sell it before that happens. The RDA has accepted the offer to sell the property to the village for $27,000. A raze order was also issued for the property.
“The RDA did accept the offer with a couple of conditions and it sounds like the property owner wants to modify those conditions so that has not come back yet. They are still working on it,” Wilber said. “We’re still also working on a follow-up inspection of the property, that kind of thing so it is kind of in limbo right now.”
Wilber said she also received some exiting news from members of the Slinger Historical Society connected to historic buildings downtown and elsewhere in the village.
“The museum group is working on a walking-app for people to bring up the app on their phones and hear about the history of certain buildings in the village along with pictures from their history,” Wilber said. “They are just starting to do that so it will be great when that can be brought up online.”