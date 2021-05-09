SLINGER — The Slinger Plan Commission will hold a public hearing Wednesday on the creation of a new tax incremental finance district, being formed by the village in the hope of revitalizing the downtown area.
The Plan Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Slinger Village Hall, 218 Slinger Road. The hearing is for the proposed “project plan, boundaries and creation of tax increment district #6.”
In a TID, any tax increment created by new development remains within the TID for improvements and projects, rather than going to normal taxing jurisdictions such as county, municipality and school districts. Those funds are often used to fund public improvements, such as roads or parks, or developers incentives to encourage development and redevelopment.
While TIDs are often proposed due to specific projects or development that is seeking assistance, the village has been working on the new district without that in the hopes of supporting downtown properties in restoration and improvement of existing buildings and encouraging new development of vacant properties.
The process has been ongoing for months. Slinger created Redevelopment District 2 last fall, and the Plan Commission and Redevelopment Authority held a joint meeting last month, during which they discussed the TID study that had been done since then.
According to the TID documents, about $6.4 million is estimated in village costs within the TID area, which would be funded by the tax increment of a projected $28.4 million in new value within the TID.
The TID boundary and project plans, with further detail on the plans, are available on the village’s website, https://www.vi.slinger.wi.gov, through a link posted to the home page.