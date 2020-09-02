SLINGER — The village wants to encourage improvement downtown, by allowing greater zoning flexibility and village government support for those seeking to redevelop and augment downtown properties.
Slinger recently restarted its Redevelopment Authority, dedicated to planning and supporting redevelopment efforts in the village. Currently, it is working on creating Redevelopment District 2, which would include much of downtown.
The plan will include changing zoning and future land use plans for some properties, as well as changing zoning rules for the downtown in general to allow greater opportunities for development.
“If we can draw some commercial activity, and draw more people downtown ... We’re trying to energize (downtown) as much as possible,” said Village Administrator Margaret Wilber.
Wilber is a member of the Redevelopment Authority, along with Village President Russell Brandt, Village Board Trustee Dean Otte and four citizen members.
The full document for the Redevelopment District 2 Project Plan, including maps of the district, its zoning and what properties are part of it, is available for review at the Village Hall, 300 Slinger Road, or on the village’s website at https://www.vi.slinger.wi.gov/.
The district includes much of the downtown area. The full plan includes the village’s redevelopment objectives, plans for what sorts of redevelopment could occur, how it could be pursued and how the village could support it.
Blighted properties
According to the document, “Sixty-nine of 86 total parcels within Redevelopment District No. 2 have been identified as blighted, constituting approximately 80 percent of the District’s total acreage. Many of the structures within the Redevelopment District boundary are considered aged, deteriorating or vacant in their current state. In addition, much of the land within the District is underutilized and could be redeveloped to a higher and better use compatible with the community’s long-term vision for the area.”
Wilber noted that “blighted” does not necessarily mean a property or structure has significant problems in form, function or safety, though it can mean that. State regulations for planning and redevelopment require a blighted designation for properties that have certain issues, including obsolete platting, inadequate street layout, accessibility problems or issues with lot sizes and shapes.
Wilber said the village does not plan to redraw all the maps for downtown or change properties all at once, but will take each property case by case as redevelopments or improvements are pursued. She also noted the village does not intend to claim private properties – the plan is to assist property owners and developers in adding to the value of Slinger’s downtown as a desirable destination.
Public hearings
The village will hold three public hearings this month through three government bodies, all related to redevelopment and rejuvenation of the downtown area. The first will be held by the Redevelopment Authority Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m., for public input on the Redevelopment District 2 Project Plan itself.
The second public hearing will be held during the Plan Commission meeting, at or shortly after 6:30 p.m. the same day, when the Redevelopment Authority meeting has concluded. This hearing will be on rezoning for certain parcels and additions to uses allowed in the zoning codes for downtown.
The notice for the Plan Commission public hearing lists 13 properties within Redevelopment District 2 to be rezoned to the B-1 downtown zoning. Their current zonings are industrial, commercial or various types of residential zoning. The downtown zoning they would be changed to, if approved, is a mixed-use zoning that allows combinations of different use types, such as a building with first-floor retail and an apartment upstairs.
The Plan Commission will also hold a public hearing for adding bed and breakfasts, wineries and microbreweries to the list of allowed and conditional uses in the downtown district.
The third public hearing, before the Village Board, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Sept 21. The board will consider an amendment to Slinger’s Comprehensive Plan, an overarching document that includes the village’s intentions for future development throughout the municipality. That hearing and action will be contingent on the Plan Commission’s action the week before, as the Village Board’s action would be to update the Comprehensive Plan and future land use map to reflect the zoning changes on the commission’s recommendations.
All three meetings will be in the Public Works building at 218 Slinger Road.