Slinger trustees OK changing village solicitor permits

SLINGER — In a move that’s hoped will aid small businesses, the Village Board has approved changes in the village’s solicitor permit program.
Trustees agreed to alter the current rules by extending the time period the permits cover, which will also reduce costs for the businesses seeking the permits. Such permits will now be granted for one year instead of the former time period of just 30 days.
The changes were proposed after village staff were recently approached by a local business owner who wanted to have a food truck vendor operate from their parking lot for an extended period. The vendor needed to obtain the solicitor permit from the village and the cost for the permit was brought up.
Before the change authorized this week by the board, the solicitor permit was valid for only 30 days and cost $100 for up to three people with a $5 charge for each additional person to be covered by the permit. While the permit could be renewed twice, $100 would still be charged for each renewal, so a 90-day permit would have cost $300.
“The cost of our solicitor permits was raised as an issue last year as the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department was setting up its Music in the Park program,” said Village Administrator Margaret Wilber. “After reviewing the matter at that time, the village code was changed to exempt vendors from permit requirements for village sponsored events.
“Staff researched solicitor permit policies in neighboring communities and found it may be time to update our program,” Wilber said.
The staff research indicated:
■ There are only two other communities that still issue these permits for 30 days. Most issue them for a full year.
■ While some communities have created a specific food vendor permit in addition to their other seller permits, most still issue regular solicitor permits. Some municipalities do include food-related requirements or restrictions in their code, such as prohibiting food trucks from setting up close to brick-and-mortar businesses.
■ Slinger’s $100 fee does seem to be on the high end, but the range is pretty broad; it goes from as little as $15 to as much as $200 plus other fees.
Grafton charges $15 for one year while Hartford charges $70 for one year.
“Any changes made to the program would have little fiscal impact,” Wilber said. “We usually only issue one or two solicitor permits a year.”