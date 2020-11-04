SLINGER — Village officials have taken another step forward in aiding downtown redevelopment.
The Village Board Monday night gave final approval to the boundaries for a new downtown redevelopment district and final approval to a downtown redevelopment plan researched and written by consultant Vandewalle and Associations. Village Administrator Margaret Wilber said the board held very little discussion on the matter at this week's meeting before they took action. There were few citizens there with no additional comments, but that's far different from a public hearing held on the proposed district and plan by the Redevelopment Authority on Oct. 14, when many property owners and owners of downtown businesses voiced concerns about the plan. Wilber said the RDA will now set the framework for moving forward on downtown redevelopment.
“The last step now is certification at the Redevelopment Authority's meeting on Nov. 18,” Wilber said. “The boundaries are then set and the plan is in place. There is not a lot of action that is anticipated immediately, but the RDA will be looking at different options and areas of focus. There are some parcels that are already on the market and they will be looking at those and consider whether any redevelopment opportunities present themselves there.”
At the October public hearing plenty of concerns were raised about the plan and boundaries. Wilber said she can understand some of those objections.
“Mostly people really had an issue with their property being termed ‘blighted’ and which is completely understandable because most of the properties down there we don't consider blighted because people take really good care of them and they look fine,” Wilber said. “Some people also felt they don't need to be part of the district because they don't have any development plans at all for their property.”
The redevelopment plan includes 13 properties within the Redevelopment District 2 (that's now been approved) to be rezoned to the B-1 downtown zoning. Their current zonings are industrial, commercial or various types of residential zoning. The downtown zoning they would be changed to, if approved, allows combinations of different use types, such as a building with first-floor retail and an apartment upstairs. The Plan Commission was slated to consider the rezoning after the RDA meeting Wednesday.
Area A of the plan encompasses the core of the village’s downtown, centered on Kettle Moraine Drive and Washington Street. Area A is identified as a predominantly mixed-use area, consisting of downtown-style buildings with commercial uses on the ground floor and residential uses above. This area is anticipated to include a mix of rehabilitation and development projects. Area B would be particularly suitable for new residential development given its proximity to existing residential areas and distance from the downtown core.
Residential development in Area B, according to the plan, would include a mix of condos, apartments and town homes. These are anticipated as redevelopment projects, although adaptive reuse/rehabilitation is possible too. Area C is envisioned to be a predominately light industrial area given surrounding industrial land uses and the presence of railroad tracks.
Other comments from residents objected to the redevelopment plans to change the downtown area’s zoning, with concerns that its historical nature would be obliterated or that downtown Slinger would become a cookie-cutter town. According to the plan, the village will undertake various redevelopment activities and rehabilitation programs improve the appearance, vitality, visibility and functionality of downtown.