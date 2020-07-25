MUKWONAGO — Mukwonago announced a small business grant program that is available for businesses to apply for until Aug. 31.
To be eligible, businesses must: be located within the village of Mukwonago; have less than $1 million in annual sales revenue; provide a good or a service (retail business); and have been in operation prior to Jan. 1, 2020.
The grant funds can be used for a number of things, including: rent, mortgage or lease; payroll expenses; exterior lighting, signage, or other improvements; and improving technology.
The maximum grant amount per applicant is $5,000. A total of $50,000 is available.
All applications are submitted directly to the village.