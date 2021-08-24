Smaller homes are a big success in Mequon

MEQUON — They’re not condominiums, they’re not apartments and in many ways, they aren’t traditional homes. But the area’s first foray into the pocket neighborhood market is proving to be hugely successful.
Characterized by clustered homes and smaller yards, the two developments slated for Mequon and Thiensville aren’t technically pocket neighborhoods because there will be no shared green space. But the small yards and snug proximity to neighbors makes the development appealing to those like Barbara Thompson, who love to socialize and don’t want to spend free time mowing big yards.
The former superintendent of Montgomery Public Schools in Alabama, Thompson wanted to retire closer to her two sons, including Bryson in Mequon.
Bryson Thompson said his mom was visiting Mequon when the two were driving around and saw a sign for The Residence at Foxtown, located in the heart of the Mequon Town Center.
“Literally everything is footsteps from her door,” Thompson said. “My mother is really excited about it.”
The 23-home Residence at Foxtown on Weston Drive is one of two pocket neighborhood-type developments currently underway in southern Ozaukee County. The other is Two Hundred Green in Thiensville, which will have 16 homes at the corner ofGr een Bay Road and Riverview Drive.
Both are the work of Mequon-based Lakeside Development Co., usually known for its larger, high-end custom homes.
“We have learned the need to think outside the box. We do not view housing as a commodity, rather an experience creating great places to live,” said Lakeshore Development President Thomas Zabjek. “Twenty years back we developed Mequon’s Stone-Fields, Wisconsin’s first subdivision where maintenance is mandated by the homeowners association, a project that launched Lakeside’s reputation. More than the structures, what we build are the relationships we establish.”
Both developments have small setbacks — as little as 3 feet — from the street and the neighboring homes, as well as front porches and walkability to the hearts of their communities. The homes are about 2,000 square feet and boast modern amenities.
The Mequon development received its final plat approval earlier this month. Five of the homes are under construction and four more will be started in September.
The lots have been sold for $500,000.
Zabjek said Foxtown’s appraiser estimates the lots will be sold out in under two years. Zabjek said they’ve had more than 100 inquiries between the Mequon and Thiensville developments.
“In Lakeside’s 35 years, we have never received such interest in a project, he said. “We have not started marketing; property is not listed in MLS. The only promotion is a sign and our website.”
Bryson Thompson said his mother chose a floor plan with three bedrooms on the second floor and they will create a bedroom area in the basement area for the grandchildren. He said what makes it wonderful is not only Mequon’s proximity to Milwaukee, but her future home’s proximity to shopping, dining, the public market and so much more.
He said in the past, if people wanted to go out for the evening, they’d have to leave Mequon.
“It’s just kind of a nice area,” he said of the city. “What it doesn’t offer historically, in my opinion, is a level of walkability.”