City growth and our small-town charm are important aspects valued by many residents. When you think of development and small-town charm, they may seem to be in conflict. This is understandable as the small-town feeling is lost if development is not well planned. If development and planning are done correctly, small-town charm and development can coexist. Growth provides the tax base to offer the services residents want and small town charm keeps the city warm and inviting. We all want a vibrant small-town community coupled with no tax increases. Below are a few important developments, priorities, and considerations currently being worked on that highlight the importance of smart development and small-town charm.
First, we want to maintain low taxes, period. Yet we also want to increase the services for all residents and guests. To maintain low taxes and increase services, we need moderate, careful, and smart growth.
Here are a couple of examples: Although the 517 property is a reduction of taxable property, the 517/525 property is a positive advancement in keeping the small-town charm of Oconomowoc and providing more services and opportunities for residents to enjoy Lake Country; the proposed Olympia Fields development will provide tax revenue and more services to spread out the tax implications of rising costs which we deal with every year during budget time (now).
Developments and TIF districts used in financing our growth have been very successful in the past to rebuild our downtown and more. In summary, these two examples demonstrate how development can be good and provide incremental revenue to support other projects that add to the lifestyle we enjoy.
Second, we have to balance the growth and funding with other needs including safety, the school system, our infrastructure, current and new services like bike and walking paths, the environment, family activities, and more. At the end of the day, everything costs money, and over time those costs increase.
In closing, I want to assure you that we are working hard to ensure smart growth, while enhancing small-town charm, and are being fiscally responsible with your tax dollars. Your elected officials are on it, and will do their best to keep growth and services balanced to meet resident expectations.
(Bob Magnus is the mayor of Oconomowoc.)