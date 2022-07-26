WAUKESHA — A report from SmartAsset ranked Waukesha County as the second-wealthiest county in Wisconsin.
To identify the wealthiest counties, SmartAsset compared all U.S. counties across three metrics: investment income, property value and per capita income. Then the wealth index was calculated based on a combination of those three metrics, ranking the counties accordingly.
According to the study, Ozaukee County ranked first, with per capita investment income totaling $22,265; the median home value totaling $360,626, per capital income totaling $87,395; and the wealth index calculated at 27.23. Waukesha County, which ranked second, totaled $12,309 for per capita investment income; the median home value totaled $360,031; the per capita income totaled $75,958; and the wealth index calculated at 23.9.
Dane County ranked third with a wealth index of 22.04; Door County ranked fourth with a wealth index of 20.16; and Washington County ranked 5th with a wealth index of 19.83.