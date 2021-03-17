Smokin’ Jack’s BBQ to open pop-up restaurant in City of Pewaukee

CITY OF PEWAUKEE — This Friday, Smokin’ Jack’s Bar-B-Que will open a popup restaurant inside Point Burger Bar in the City of Pewaukee.
The concept is being run by Point Burger Bar Operations Manager Jack Holt. He said Smokin’ Jack’s Bar-B-Que menu will feature collaborations with nationwide barbecue pit-masters.
Holt said that with increasing demand for carryout and delivery-only ventures, he decided that opening Smokin’ Jack’s would be an exciting opportunity.
Customers will be able to order online for carryout or delivery via Smokin’ Jack’s website along with food delivery service platforms.
The initial menu will contain a variety of smoked meats including chicken, brisket, ribs and pork shoulder along with sides like coleslaw, potato salad, fries, and cornbread. It is inspired by Alabama-, Kansas-, and Texas-style barbecue.
A brick-and-mortar location of Smokin’ Jack’s Bar-B-Que is planned for fall in Milwaukee.
Point Burger Bar in the City of Pewaukee is located at W229-N1400 Westwood Drive.
For more information, go to https://SmokinJackbbq.com or call 414-928-3007.