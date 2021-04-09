Smoothie Café opening at former coffee shop in Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE — A new smoothie café is coming to the village.
Tropical Smoothie Café recently received approval from the Plan Commission to open in at 1463 Capital Drive, in a storefront previously home to Malabar Coast Coffee & Tea.
The storefront is located near the northwest corner of Capital Drive and Pewaukee Road, in a smaller strip mall that also houses a Verizon store, Wells Fargo branch, and a Mattress Firm.
The restaurant, which serves smoothies as well as an assortment of healthful sandwiches and wraps, has hundreds of locations across the country, including dozens in the Midwest. According to the company’s website there are currently four Tropical Smoothie Cafés in Wisconsin. They are located in New Berlin, Oak Creek, Appleton and Wisconsin Rapids.
Owner Danijela Milic said she hopes to open by some time in June or July.