KENOSHA — Snap-on Incorporated has acquired the sets of AutoCrib, Inc., a designer, manufacturer and marketer of tool and asset control solutions, for $36 million in cash.
AutoCrib is based in California and had 2019 sales of approximately $30 million.
AutoCrib will be part of the Kenosha-based Snapon's Commercial & Industrial Group, effective with Snap-on’s 2020 fiscal fourth quarter.
According to the announcement, the acquisition complements and expands Snap-on’s existing tool control offering to customers in a variety of industrial applications, including aerospace, automotive, military, natural resources and general industry.