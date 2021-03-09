KENOSHA — Snap-on Incorporated announced it has acquired Dealer-FX Group, Inc., based in Markham, Ontario, for approximately $200 million in cash.
Dealer-FX is a leading developer, marketer, and provider of service operations software solutions for automotive original equipment manufacturer customers and their dealers.
This acquisition complements and expands on Kenosha-based Snap-on’s existing OEM and dealership business in its Repair Systems & Information Group that provides electronic parts catalogs, essential tool and diagnostics programs, and custom analytics to OEMs and more than 50,000 dealerships, globally, according to Monday’s announcement.
Snap-on Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users.
“Dealer-FX extends our strategic visibility into new technologies and platforms as they enter the vehicle parc, expands the reach of our shop management software, and enhances our expertise with respect to dealership service and repair operations. We believe Dealer-FX will magnify our current capabilities across the Repair Systems & Information Group,” said Nick Pinchuk, Snap-on chairman and chief executive officer.
With 2020 fiscal year revenues of approximately $37 million, Dealer-FX will be reported within the company’s RS& I segment. The transaction is not expected to have a meaningful effect on Snap-on’s earnings per share during 2021, according to the announcement.
“The service department is a key driver of automotive dealership success, and given the increasing complexity of vehicle repair and the importance of the customer experience, we believe this acquisition, with its end-to-end dealership software solutions, will further Snap-on’s progress along one of its decisive and coherent runways for growth, expanding with repair shop owners and managers,” Pinchuk said.