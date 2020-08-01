KENOSHA — Snap-On Inc. on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $101.2 million.
The Kenosha-based company said it had profit of $1.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $1.91 per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.94 per share.
The tool and diagnostic equipment maker posted revenue of $724.3 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts.
Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $707.5 million.