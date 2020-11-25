Snowmobile boom slowed by pandemic-caused supply chain squeeze

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Snowmobiles are fast becoming the latest pandemic-popular toy, but like the spring bicycle boom, the industry is also facing a supply chain squeeze.
“People are looking for anything they can do to have fun outdoors,” said Julie Newhauser, marketing director at Cedar Creek Motorsports.
“Instead of taking a vacation, they’re investing in ATVs, UTVs and 4x4s that they can enjoy with their families,” Elyssa Maslach, marketing manager at Action Power Sports in Waukesha, said.
Maslach said they have been fortunate to have a decent-sized sled inventory.
At Fuel Powersports in West Bend marketing specialist Steve Hauser said all vehicles, from motorcycles to ATV and UTVs have been selling well.
Snowmobiles are no exception.
They aren’t feeling the pinch of supply line shutdowns — Hauser said they got lucky and have over 100 2020 models in stock. They also have a nice collection of 2021 Yamaha and Polaris snow machines, but both companies are having a hard time keeping up with demand.
“They’re trying their best,” Hauser said.
Newhauser said there was a bit of delay in production but Cedar Creek has been showcasing 2021 models since October.
Although customers have been showing increasing interest in snow machines, Newhauser said the season hasn’t ramped up yet.
According to the online TravelWisconsin snow report, there are no trails open in the state.
If you think picking up a used machine might be an easier, cheaper alternative to buying new, think again.
Mike Wiedmeyer, owner of Mike’s Motorsports in Hartford said customers are telling him used snowmobiles are not only hard to find, buyers are paying a premium.
At his shop, located off Highway 33 west of Allenton, interest has shifted from servicing four-wheelers and motorcycles to snow machines. Wiedmeyer said this past summer and fall were possibly the busiest the shop has ever been. Now selling parts and servicing snowmobiles has moved to the front row.
Although supply chain disruptions made it difficult to get parts at times, Wiedmeyer said his customers have been very understanding.