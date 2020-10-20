TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — Residents from the subdivision to the south of the proposed development of the Snyder Farm on Highway P filled the seats of the town’s Highway Department building to voice their concerns on some of the nuances of the first plan.
This is not the first time there has been a proposal for development on the lot; the last came in 2017.
It was the last proposal from which many residents drew their criticisms for the new plan.
The meeting began with developers Bill Zach and Mark Augustine laying out the plan for the Town Board and Plan Commission officials.
The proposed development has 75 lots on an average .75 acres of land. There are a few different proposed access points including Snyder Lane to the north and Marina Drive, Amy Lane and Anchor Court on the south side. A majority of the residents cited issues with extending Amy Lane and Anchor Court.
A lot of the comments cited how increased traffic would flow through the existing subdivision and onto Brown Street to the south, causing more hazardous road conditions for the neighborhood.
Town Supervisor John Koepke said in a statement that he liked much of the plan for the subdivision — similar to the residents — but took exception to extending Amy Lane and Anchor Court.
“After lengthy public comment during a previous proposal, the adjacent community seemed ready to accept the subdivision proposal, but did object to the road connection changing the atmosphere to their neighborhood,” Koepke said. “They did seem to support all access Snyder Lane as a good alternative. I felt then and now that it was a sensible alternative that got both parties most of what they wanted.”
In fact, in 2017 when this land was last proposed to be developed, the board had approved a smaller subdivision — about 69 houses — with no street connections.
Augustine said the connections yielded a better flow of traffic within the subdivision. In addition, Zach said the roads were always meant to go through because the roads end at the property line, rather than having a culde- sac with houses block the extension.
It was apparent residents were upset the developers went away from plans that had already been approved in favor of the plan that included the extension.
Plan Commission Chairman Robert Peregrine also made reference to that point, stating that the Town Board and Plan Commission approved a preliminary plat for the previous proposal.
“If you want to get your plan approved, you’re going to have to research what was done in 2017 and 2018,” Peregrine said. “I don’t believe you can plan from my perspective, having access to Amy Lane or Anchor Court or Marina Drive.
“Traffic studies notwithstanding, it appears to access to Anchor and Amy are out, period. It’s not debatable. The people don’t want it.”
As for how the development moves forward, Zach said that decision will be up to Augustine and the Snyder family and if they want to submit a different plan without road extensions.
Residents also had concerns — but fewer — about stormwater treatment, green spaces and trees, all of which the developers said would be addressed when they make a formal plan to submit to the town.