Soap Fixx Company brings fresh scents to downtown Waukesha

WAUKESHA — A natural soap company by the name of Soap Fixx Company, which sells natural soap products, candles, bath bombs, essential oil roll-on perfumes and local artisan’s products has opened its doors at 234 Brook Street, #5A, Waukesha.
Owner Marielena or ‘Mari’ Lopez-Charbonneau is juggling the new business, her job as a medical assistant working close to fulltime hours and her fourth baby on the way — expected to arrive in early December.
“Sometimes I’m like I’m not perfect ... but (I) just keep going with it, keep trying to move forward if there’s obstacles,” she said. “This is a big step for me, I’ve never owned (a business.)” Soap Fixx Company was already an established business, which Lopez-Charbonneau purchased on Mother’s Day in 2019. She then went on to make her products and sell them at the farmers market. Lopez-Charbonneau said she’s had farmers market customers, co-workers and even foster care clients come out to support her.
“Prior to knowing about Soap Fixx Company I was reading books about how to make do-it-yourself stuff,” she said. “I bought some kits online and watched tons and tons of videos. It’s just like fun to create new things and just see how it will turn out.”
The prior owner of the business helps mentor Lopez-Charbonneau, she said. It was her long-term goal to have a storefront and it has come to fruition.
The soaps at Soap Fixx Company come in many varieties.
“They’re all cold-processed,” she said. “They’re almost all vegan except two are non-vegan. They’re all made with olive oil, coconut oil, castor oil, shea butter ... some are with essential oils, some are with fragrance oil and some have no scent at all.”
Lopez-Charbonneau said her products are natural and eco-friendly with no plastics.
“I don’t put chemicals in here,” she said. “When you go to the store you’re buying detergents that are your body washes. This isn’t detergent, this is actually soap.”
She also sells candles, bath bombs, essential roll-on perfumes and more. Also available at the store are products created by other local businesses — mostly owned by women.
“I think in history a lot of women have been put on the back burner ... I think it’s nice to empower other women, and men too,” she said.
Lopez-Charbonneau hosted a soap-making event at her store over the weekend, which she said is a lot of fun, allowing family members or friends to come out in a small group and try out a new craft.
Lopez-Charbonneau is looking forward to hosting more events.
If interested, the public can reach out at HelloSoap-FixxCo@gmail.com.
Store hours are from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. All other dates and times are by appointment.