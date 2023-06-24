Social Security benefits are complex, and many of the associated regulations are misunderstood or not known. Not understanding the rules can be very costly.
I'll discuss some of the common areas of difficulty below.
Divorce issues
Many individuals do not understand the regulations related to divorce and lose benefits as a result. In order to receive benefits after a divorce, the marriage had to last at least 10 years. If the marriage lasted 10 years, then any divorced individual is entitled to a spousal benefit and a survivor benefit as long as certain conditions are met.
To receive a spousal benefit, you must be at least 62; you must be currently unmarried, and you must have been married to the worker for at least 10 years before the divorce. The divorced individual has one advantage that a married individual does not have. As long as you have been divorced for at least two years, and are retired, you can draw payments on the ex-spouse’s work record as soon as the worker reaches 62, whether or not the worker has applied for his/her own Social Security. An individual who is married is not eligible for spouse’s benefits until the worker applies for Social Security benefits.
A divorced individual is eligible for a Social Security survivor benefit as long as the marriage lasted 10 years (or the individual has a child in care) and the individual is currently unmarried or remarried after age 60.
Many individuals who have remarried after age 60 do not realize that, even if their current spouse is alive, they are still entitled to survivor benefits because their ex-spouse has died.
The Social Security Administration will notify divorced individuals that they are eligible for a survivor benefit when it is aware of a previous marriage that lasted 10 years. However, SSA may not have that information. So, in that case, a divorced individual must provide proof to SSA that they were married for 10 years and that his/her ex has died. A divorced individual is only entitled to a survivor benefit when it exceeds the benefits the divorced individual is entitled to based on his/her work record and/or spousal benefit from an existing marriage. It is important for the divorced individual to file for a survivor benefit as soon as possible after the death of an ex-spouse, because Social Security is not responsible for paying arrears on a benefit filed late.
Survivor benefits
A survivor benefit can be paid to a widow(er) as early as age 60. However, the survivor benefit paid at age 60 is only 71.5% of the benefit that would be paid when the widow(er) reaches full retirement age.The benefit at full retirement age is 100% of the worker’s full benefit amount.
Many individuals do not know that survivor benefits are independent from benefits based on a widow(er)’s work record. Widow(er)s are entitled to whichever is higher between the survivor benefit and the benefit he/she is entitled to based on his/her work record. Because of the independence, a widow(er) can apply for a survivor benefit at age 60 (or later) and then apply for a benefit based on his/her work record later if that benefit is greater than the survivor benefit.
For example, assume a widow has not applied for benefits based on her work record. She could delay filing until age 70. By doing so, her work benefit would increase by 8% per year over the benefit she was entitled to at full retirement age (FRA). So, in this situation, the benefit at age 70 could exceed the survivor benefit.
Advantage of waiting until age 70 to apply for a benefit
As stated above, when an individual waits until age 70 to apply for Social Security, his/her benefit amount increases 8% per year over the FRA benefit. There is the additional benefit when an individual waits until age 70 to apply for his/her benefit. In this situation, his/her spouse can count on a survivor benefit that will be 100% of the benefit paid at age 70. Note, however, that the spousal benefit associated with this individual will still be 50% of his/her retirement benefit at FRA, not the age 70 benefit. Many people assume that a spousal benefit also increases based on the age 70 benefit; that is not the case.
