BROOKFIELD — A third location of SoHo Boutique by Stephanie Horne has opened in Galleria West Shopping Center on Bluemound Road in Brookfield. SoHo specializes in women’s fashion, health, wellness and beauty.
“It felt like a natural fit,” said Horne about her decision to expand to Galleria West, where SoHo Boutique occupies space off the Atrium. “We’re already seeing great results as new and old customers visit us.”
Horne also operates SoHo Boutique locations in Lake Geneva and Milwaukee’s Third Ward. The Brookfield store is located at 18900 W. Bluemound Road.
“We are very pleased to have SoHo Boutique join us at Galleria West,” said Bill Bode, the center’s managing partner. “Stephanie Horne brings a wealth of experience and is a perfect complement to the other fine merchants at Galleria West.”
Horne is an independent, locally based proprietor who has operated boutiques in the metro Milwaukee area for 16 years, often with her two daughters assisting her. SoHo Boutique’s fashions and accessories are a mix of trendy and staple items at approachable price points. Along with private-label merchandise, SoHo Boutique offers top brands like Spanx and Joseph Ribkoff.
For more information visit www. thesohoboutique.com.