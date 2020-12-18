Something for everyone

EAGLE — When an old engine repair shop at 111 Main St. went on the market last year, local dentist Ryan Dulde saw an opportunity.
Having fallen in love with the community after opening Eagle Dental in December 2013, the Germantown native was interested in putting down more roots in the village of roughly 2,000 people.
So when the property became available unexpectedly following the death of longtime owner Bob Allen, Dulde made an offer.
Today that space is home to the popular Eagle Public Market, which offers local vendors a space to showcase and sell their wares without the hassle of having to be onsite.
In addition to an array of craft goods, from ceramics and candles to hand-knitted socks and jewelry, the market also boasts a wide variety of specialty groceries, as well as a wine and coffee bar.
“When we were first trying to come up with a plan for the business, we had a few possibilities in mind, but it was the market idea that really stuck,” Dulde said Thursday. “We thought it was something the community would really embrace and kind of meet an unmet need.”
Solving a problem
When the market opened it had 35 vendors. Today that number has grown to 95.
“I believe every business starts with a problem that needs to be solved,” Dulde said. “People want to buy local products, but sometimes they have a hard time finding them. So we wanted to solve that problem by helping customers find great products that they probably would be surprised to find out are being made right in their back yard,” Dulde said.
But the market also wanted to give local vendors a better way to sell their wares.
“A lot of these small vendors that make high quality products have a hard time coming to market, and when they do they automatically think that they need to be a farmers market, but that’s a one-day-a-week, five-hour pop,” he said. “Here they have a constant presence, and they are all microrenters. They can rent as little as one foot of shelf space. It makes it possible for even very small vendors to have a retail presence.”
The way it works is simple. Vendors pay monthly rent to the market based on how much space their products will consume, and in turn the market sends 100 percent of the sales back to them.
The market is able to cover its expenses with the vendor rents, but also with the proceeds from its coffee and wine operations.
“That covers the cost of having a staff, and our staff are the ones that stock the shelves and handle the transactions. We employ around 15 people, which includes five managers,” Dulde said.
What they sell
Take a walk around the market, and you’ll be struck by the sheer variety of its offerings, many of which are made within 10 miles of the storefront.
There are scarves, and jewelry, but what Dulde is most excited about is the food, which includes everything from snacks to salmon patties from Rushing Waters of Palmrya.
There’s organic teas from Alchemy Acres in Eagle, Duke’s Nuts from New Berlin, Lebby’s Pizza from Lebanon, artisanal pies from the Wisconsin Baking Company in Big Bend, whole organic chickens from D& M Family Farms in Jefferson, cheese from Hoard’s Dairyman of Fort Atkinson, and tinctures from Curious Herbs in Waukesha.
The market also sells beer from area breweries — Second Salem in White Water and the East Troy Brewery — as well as mead made by The Hive in East Troy.
You can even buy LeDuc’s frozen custard.
“We are really excited to have LeDuc’s. We carry about five of their varieties,” Dulde said.
If seeing all that food makes you hungry, you can also ask one of the market’s baristas to press one of the paninis made by the Eagle-based Sandwich Sisters.
For vendor relations and development manager Alex Schlecht, the best part of working at the market is getting to know the local producers.
“Some of these vendors, they are my neighbors, they live in my subdivision. It’s just so cool. I constantly feel inspired by what they are making and what they are producing,” she said. “A lot of them don’t have an Etsy shop or storefront, so selling here allows them to make a great profit. All in all, we are trying to get a mix in here, and have something for everyone.”