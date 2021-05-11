MILWAUKEE — Southwest Airlines is expanding its offerings from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to Florida with a new nonstop flight to Miami International Airport starting June 12 and continuing every Saturday through Sept. 4.
Southwest also extended its Saturday service to Sarasota/Bradenton through the end of October. The round-trip route will also be flown on Sundays through Sept. 5.
Southwest’s existing daily service to Fort Lauderdale will be extended through Sept. 6, and two round-trips will be flown every Saturday through Oct. 30, according to the announcement.