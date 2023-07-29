Southwest Airlines’ mechanics voted to ratify a contract extension with the Dallas-based carrier to 2027.
The 2,870 mechanics, aircraft maintenance technicians, aircraft inspectors, maintenance controllers, training instructors and ground support equipment technicians are represented by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association and voted to ratify a contract that includes top-of-scale wage increases of 20.5% over a three-year period.
“We are proud of both negotiating committees who worked hard during these negotiations,” said Bret Oestreich, Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association national president in a release. “It is gratifying to see our wages rightfully increase and AMFA continuing to lead with industry-changing agreements.”
Aircraft maintenance technicians’ all-in top-of-scale wage increases to $65.79 under the new contract. According to the union, the contract puts Southwest maintenance technician wages above other major carriers, including those currently at Delta Air Lines ($62.02), United Airlines ($60.25) and American Airlines ($58.45).
It’s the seventh contract ratified by Southwest and its partner unions since October 2022.
“Our mechanics and related employees bring their technical expertise in many areas and do a great job maintaining Southwest’s fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft,” said Adam Carlisle, vice president of labor relations at Southwest. “This contract provides them with industry-competitive compensation while continuing to support the needs of our operation.”
Southwest is still in negotiations with its pilots, flight attendants and ramp, operations, provisioning and cargo agents.
Last month, the union that represents Southwest’s pilots asked federal labor regulators to be released from mediation with the carrier amid a three-year contract battle, moving one step closer to a strike. The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association represents Southwest’s over 9,000 pilots.
For flight attendants at Southwest, the executive board of the flight attendant union voted down a tentative contract in June, bringing negotiations back to the drawing board. According to Southwest, the National Mediation Board has requested that both parties not meet without the assigned mediators. The next available dates are in January 2024.