Waukesha, WI (53187)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.