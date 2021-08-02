Spectrum awards $7,500 to Family Promise of Waukesha County

WAUKESHA — Spectrum announced Thursday a donation of $7,500 to Family Promise of Waukesha County through the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants, part of a $1 million programming commitment through year-end 2021.
The funding will be used in the Family Homelessness Prevention Program to assist families who are in financial distress, helping them remain in their homes by providing rent, mortgage, utility and transportation assistance.
Spectrum leaders joined Family Promise of Waukesha County July 28, at 11 a.m., during a check presentation to commemorate the donation.
“Losing one’s home is a traumatic experience,” said Joe Nettesheim, executive director of Family Promise Waukesha. “Homelessness impacts a family psychologically, emotionally and financially and the generous donation from Spectrum will allow Family Promise of Waukesha County to help families avoid the chaos of homelessness and strengthen our community for generations to come.” Spectrum Employee Community Grants has provided funding to more than 250 local nonprofits in 30 states throughout the company’s service area since its inception in July 2019.
“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our local employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” said Melissa Morris, area vice president of Field Operations in Wisconsin. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across America.”
Spectrum Employee Community Grants are one of several philanthropic programs at Charter Communications, Inc.
“Family Promise of Waukesha County is an example of how the unwavering focus of a nonprofit can immensely impact the lives of people,” said state Sen. Chris Kapenga. “The donation from Spectrum to Family Promise of Waukesha County will help families to retain their dignity and independence as they live through a difficult circumstance of homelessness and journey to a better future.”