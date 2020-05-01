MIDDLETON — Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $57 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Middleton-based company said it had a loss of $1.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 91 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.
The holding company posted revenue of $937.8 million in the period.