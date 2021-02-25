MILWAUKEE — A new airline will be offering services to and from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport starting this summer — Spirit Airlines.
Beginning June 24, the company will offer daily nonstop flights to Orlando, Las Vegas and MKE’s only nonstop flight to Los Angeles, according to a Wednesday announcement.
“We’ve had our eye on Milwaukee for a long time, and we’re excited to bring our unique value proposition to the Brew City,” said John Kirby, vice president of network planning for Spirit Airlines. “It’s a win-win because our Badger State Guests will get to enjoy convenient nonstop service to popular destinations, and Spirit frequent fliers can experience Milwaukee’s great festivals and sports scene and enjoy fun outdoor activities just in time for summer.”
Earlier this month, Spirit announced an accelerated delivery schedule for new Airbus aircraft joining Spirit’s Fit Fleet.
“We know that Milwaukee residents love to travel, and adding a new airline provides even more opportunities to connect with friends, family, and business partners in other states,” Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. “Spirit’s legendary low fares will make it even more affordable for people from all walks of life to fly to and from Milwaukee.”