OCONOMOWOC — ’Tis the season for empty department stores to make their yearly — and spooky — transformation into Halloween stores for the next few months.
The former Kmart building in Oconomowoc, 1450 Summit Ave., is no exception as it has signs in its front entryway reading “opening soon” accompanied by two Spirit Halloween banners.
Kmart closed this past winter after it was announced by Sears Holdings that it would be closing 80 stores as part of financial restructuring.
The space was used as an election day polling place this past spring as well.