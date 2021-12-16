Spirit pumps award scholarships

Tom Gall of Grafton Super Sales, back row, presents a check for $3,000 to members of the Grafton Community Scholarship Fund. Front row from left are Greg Winnekens, R.O.T.E. Oil; Lindsey Berndt and Rachel Fillinger, Super Sales; Kelly Rieck, Pam Wiziarde and Nicole Aleknavicius, GCSF.

 

 Photo by Art Dahlke/Special to the News Graphic

GRAFTON — Two local scholarship funds received a welcome donation from Grafton and Cedarburg Citgo Super Sales, owned by the Gall family.

Pumps 1 and 2 at the gas and service station are designated as Spirit Pumps. The Gall family contributes a portion of purchases made at these pumps and two at their Cedarburg Citgo station with matching contributions of up to $3,000, along with assistance from R.O.T.E. Oil and Citgo Petroleum Corporation. Proceeds from the recent six-month promotion were awarded to the Grafton and Cedarburg community scholarship funds.

For the next six months, Mel’s Charities will be the recipient of Gall’s Citgo Spirit Pump promotion.

