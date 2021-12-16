Spirit pumps award scholarships

GRAFTON — Two local scholarship funds received a welcome donation from Grafton and Cedarburg Citgo Super Sales, owned by the Gall family.
Pumps 1 and 2 at the gas and service station are designated as Spirit Pumps. The Gall family contributes a portion of purchases made at these pumps and two at their Cedarburg Citgo station with matching contributions of up to $3,000, along with assistance from R.O.T.E. Oil and Citgo Petroleum Corporation. Proceeds from the recent six-month promotion were awarded to the Grafton and Cedarburg community scholarship funds.
For the next six months, Mel’s Charities will be the recipient of Gall’s Citgo Spirit Pump promotion.