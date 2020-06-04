Spitfire open under new ownership

TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — A little less than a year after Spitfire Pub and Grill, N51-W34911 Wisconsin Ave., closed its doors to the public, it is open once again under new ownership.
The bar in downtown Okauchee was purchased by Carolynn Cadd, who also owns Bayside, which opened in May 2019.
Cadd said she plans a name change and a menu change for Spitfire within the next two to three weeks.
“It will be a couple weeks before it opens officially,” Cadd said. “It’s open right now just under the Spitfire name.”
The new restaurant will have a food menu to match its name, Cadd said.
Cadd said the space was available and put an offer out on a whim.
“It wasn’t anything we were heavily pursuing, but it happened,” Cadd said. “We had ideas of what we wanted to do with it if it did, but we weren’t going to be disappointed if it didn’t.”