Splash expanding north into vacant storefront in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — Splash Martini Bar is going to be getting a little bit bigger this spring when the bar expands into the space to the north of its 134 N. Main St. location.
The vacant space was formerly occupied by a financial adviser who decided to move to a smaller space during the pandemic, Splash Martini Bar owner Dick Reinert said.
Reinert said he has been doing some research, and as a result, is planning to take advantage of the great view Splash has the opportunity to showcase. Splash’s existing deck looks over Lac La Belle and Veteran’s Park.
“We put some new windows in and next spring we’re hoping to put a whole new bay window in the back overlooking our existing deck,” Reinert said.
The expansion will be primarily used as space to reserve for parties or large events, Reinert said.
“Events where we might need to cater food,” Reinert said. “We won’t preclude the option of using it if we have a bigger event and we think we need more space.”
The new space will have its own, smaller, dedicated bar and will still have access to the main bar.
Reinert said he has already started the expansion, albeit briefly, with some painting having occurred already.
“Trying to get carpenters lined up, we have to knock some doors in there,” Reinert said. “But we’ve gotten approvals and architectural drawing completed. Hope to have the carpenter start in about a month.”
Reinert said the expansion should be done in time for the start of baseball season next year — about March or April.