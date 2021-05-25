OCONOMOWOC — Splash Martini Bar, 134 N. Main St. in Oconomowoc, is getting ready to open its newly renovated spaces. The bar took over an adjacent space and installed a private party room that customers can rent for private events.
In addition, Splash is constructing a lower deck to look out over Lac La Belle. Owner Dick Reinert said he has already booked the private space for an event coming in the beginning of June. He said when the space isn’t booked, it can be used for overflow when large events such as the Village Green Beer Gardens or the German Christmas Market are taking place. He said the space will also accommodate music and dancing.
The bar will host a grand opening with beer specials on Sunday at noon, Reinert said.