GRAFTON — Sport Clips Haircuts, the nation’s largest franchise dedicated to men’s and boys’ hair care, will open Wednesday in Grafton at 1262 N. Port Washington Road, near Home Depot and Target. This new, locally-owned business is the latest of the franchise’s more than 1,850 locations across the U.S. and Canada.
“Sport Clips offers our clients the expertise of welltrained stylists in a fun and clean environment where they can enjoy watching sports on TV during their haircut. We look forward to introducing clients to our services and distinctive experience,” said Deb Pokel of Cedarburg, owner of the new Sport Clips. “The Sport Clips concept is growing across the country, and our team members are committed to providing a championship haircut experience for clients in Grafton.”
The new Sport Clips will offer: Haircut services, including the “MVP Experience‚” that features a precision haircut, massaging shampoo, hot steamed towel, and neck and shoulder treatment.
Sport Clips stylists who are the pros in men’s hair and specialize in hair care for men and boys and stay up-to-date on trends.
Large, flat-screen televisions playing sports programming at each haircut station and in the lobby.
Online Check In is the best way to schedule service with an estimated wait time. Visit www.sportclips.com/checkin, download the app for iOS or Android or use your smart speaker or display.
Contactless payment is available through Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay.
Sport Clips in Grafton will also provide free “MVP upgrades,” including a massaging shampoo, hot steamed towel, and neck and shoulder treatment, to all first-time clients who purchase a haircut service. Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, visit