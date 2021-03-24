Sport Clips Delafield joins Hartland chamber

HARTLAND — The Hartland Chamber of Commerce welcomed Sport Clips Delafield as a new member.
Ambassador Scott Heyerdahl of Scott Heyerdahl – First Weber, Premier Partners presents Carissa Garret of Sport Clips Delafield with a membership plaque from the chamber. Also pictured from left to right are: Carissa’s daughters Fiona and Bodie; chamber board chair Cindy Bong of Global Financial Group; chamber ambassador Christina Ligon of Bank Five Nine and chamber board member Deb Nollen of Area Welcome and a Mary Kay Beauty consultant.
Sport Clips Delafield is at 3161 Golf Road in Delafield and can be reached at 217-549-4645. For more information visit https://sportclips.com/wi120.