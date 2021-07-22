GRAFTON — Deb Pokel owns the Sport Clips Haircuts in Mequon and is planning to open another in Grafton, but she needs one key component: workers.
And she’s finding she’s not alone, either in her line of business or in the greater economy.
“It’s everywhere I go. You see now hiring signs everywhere,” the Cedarburg resident said recently. “There is a handful we’ve hired in Grafton, we’re training in Grafton, asking them to come to Mequon so they can work and we can staff both stores, but we need both locations to be properly staffed. ... We are suffering from this talent crisis like every other business and just need a few more stylists before we can open the door.”
Pokel will be among the owners of 1,850 other locations nationally holding National Signing Days on Monday and Tuesday. The event will feature guaranteed interviews, instant job offers for qualified candidates, and a chance to win styling tools. Pokel said the labor shortage is affecting many different industries. She said her husband works in food supply chain logistics and warehouses and they need workers there too. She said she has an ownership stake in a resort in Walworth County, and has found that the need to shut down the dining room and turn down requests to hold events due to a shortage of workers. Same with the Sport Clips stores, where she said hours were limited at the Mequon store recently due to a lack of stylists: “With clients calling, we’re busy. We’re turning people away every day,” she said.
Pokel said the situation has become worse since the pandemic caused the economy to shut down. Her industry was shut down almost three months, then allowed to open at about 25% capacity before returning to full operations in about May.
She said whether it was enhanced unemployment benefits and other stimulus checks, or whether it’s a fear of coming back to work, she wasn’t sure of what’s driving the labor shortage, “but it’s something that almost every business owner I know is dealing with right now. We are trying to find creative ways. Do we open just a couple days a week? Open just a few hours?”
Complicating matters, she said, is the license requirements and schooling needed for hair stylists and barbers. She said a number of cosmetology schools closed before the pandemic struck, then fewer students were enrolling and even fewer graduated, leaving salons scrambling for the same limited pool of talent.
Pokel said she’s tried offering increased wages, has not been very successful with sign-on bonuses, but is finding some luck with referral bonuses.
“We’re doing everything we can think of,” she said.
That creativity is key for employers as they struggle to find and retain workers, said Kathleen Schilling, executive director of Ozaukee Economic Development. Employers across a variety of industries are wrestling with the same issues. Signing and referral bonuses are some things they can do easily, but raising wages raises other questions: If an employer increases starting pay, they must also increase wages across the board to keep other workers happy, or keep them at all, she said. Retention bonuses — showing longtime employees their loyalty is appreciated — is another tactic, as is enhancing other benefits like insurance, she said.
Pandemic worsensed labor issues
“Prior to COVID we were in a significant labor crunch. What happened under COVID, you had some people, sure some people the unemployment bonus is keeping them out of the workforce, but others had health issues, and some people looked at their finances and decided to retire,” Schilling said.
Others when they were laid off from certain businesses or employment sectors have found new opportunities, sometimes even taking lower pay for a job they may feel is more stable.
“I think what businesses really have to do is look at their entire packages and what things are out there to help them,” she said.
Job fairs are one piece of the puzzle. Organizations like Forward Careers serving the W.O.W. counties can connect people to jobs and other resources, and other organizations like Portal, Inc., or Goodwill, train workers, as well. Plus there are programs that serve veterans in trying to help them find work.
Another factor is what’s been called the “brain drain,” the flight of younger people to other areas after they graduate from school. Efforts are being made and renewed to reach former state residents in other areas to encourage them to come back home to work and live, she said.
Other factors might be the trend showing that younger people are delaying their entry into the workforce, while others at the older end of the spectrum who may have decided to postpone retirement after the recession of the last decade now are deciding to retire, either for health concerns, or a feeling that they can now afford to, or other reasons, Schilling said.
To register for the Sport Clips Signing Days, stop in at either the Grafton or Mequon location, or text “REGISTER” to 262-203-1804, or email debpokel@gmail.com.