WAUKESHA — Sports fans may be turning cardboard into gold with a hobby that’s seeing a spike — sports card collecting.
Area sports card stores are seeing that spike in demand over the last year, and many local owners believe it’s because people have had more time to pick up a hobby during the coronavirus pandemic.
Jeff Lemieux, owner of Jeff’s Sports in Brookfield, said there’s always been “hot times” for card collecting, but once the pandemic hit, he’s never seen such a hot card market.
Lemieux said many people had the hobby when they were kids and decided to pick it up again, while others became interested and started it new.
Rob Dobratz, owner of Waukesha Sportscards, said cards are marked up so much higher than they’ve ever been before. Dobratz said his store has been pricing card boxes higher since COVID-19 because they are extremely difficult to get in the store.
Dobratz said production levels are expected to remain through this year and next year, so he’s also expecting things will continue to be very busy. Dobratz said for awhile he wasn’t able to even get card sleeves for storing the cards, and when he could get them, those were also twice the price.
Eric Koehnke, owner of Touchdown Sports Cards in Slinger, said although it isn’t certain that card collecting is due to factors related to the pandemic, there’s a general consensus that’s why. Koehnke said every tax season there’s an increase in card collecting and he believes that also may apply to stimulus checks.
“Right now the NBA is probably number one, because the NBA is such a global market, a lot of people overseas want to buy American items and stuff, if you will, so they love the NBA because a lot of the NBA players are from overseas, (like) Giannis,” Lemieux said.
Right now, new cards are very popular because they are limited, making the demand higher.
“Some of the hottest players right now are Lucas Doncic, Giannis, Koby Bryant (and) Michael Jordan for basketball, Lebron James …,” he said.
Lemieux said vintage baseball cards are also the most sought after for the sport, although, they must be from the right year. Football cards are also popular in the U.S., he said.
Lemieux said influencers showing their card collections and the recent internet buzz is bringing more attention to the industry.
“On an average week, we go through about 50,000 cards at least,” he said.
Tim Rueter, a former boys basketball coach in Pewaukee, said he’s noticed the trend as a longtime collector himself. Rueter started collecting in the ‘60s.
“My son helped me set up an eBay account (to start) selling cards,” he said. “Then, what I noticed, is I had a few that were graded from previous years … (those) cards sell for a heck of a lot more.”
Rueter said he sent his cards in to PSA, a card grading service, to be graded two months ago and he expects to not receive them for another five months because they are so busy. Rueter said because the market is so hot, he plans on waiting until prices drop until he starts to buy more.
Card grading provides a value for card collectors. Rueter said oftentimes people will believe they have a card that is extremely valuable but it may not be depending on the card’s grade.
“(Some) grading companies are so backed up right now they stopped taking orders,” Koehnke said.
Rueter said it’s even hard to buy card boxes at Walmart because they sell as soon as they are put on the shelves. Rueter said when he was a kid he could buy the cards for a nickel and he feels for kids now that are unable to get their hands on cards due to the industry.
“We all enjoyed (collecting) as a kid,” he said. “I really enjoyed it for awhile and when I look at my cards it kind of brought back those days when you were a kid.”
Lemieux provided advice for those who are interested in starting to collect: “There’s no right or wrong way to collect, collect what you like and what you enjoy, it shouldn’t always be about the value of the cards, especially for the younger kids.”