Sports facility work could start next month

NEW BERLIN — Preliminary construction of a sprawling indoor-sports facility at the corner of Racine and National avenues could begin as early as next month.
With demolition of the long-vacant Prospect Hill School nearing completion, contractor Aaron Kahle of Kahle Builders, LLC, said Thursday that he expects to get started on site and foundation work for the 153,000-square-foot Ethic Indoor Sports Facility by mid-November.
Demolition of the school, which has sat idle for roughly 13 years, started in August with asbestos removal.
School bricks
The actual razing of the school started last Monday and is expected to wrap up next Friday. After that, crews will spend about two weeks clearing the site.
As a gesture of goodwill to area residents with fond memories of the school, Kahle Builders will be giving away bricks of the old building. The company plans to hand out the bricks between 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the former school site, 5330 S. Racine Ave.
Anyone coming to pick up a brick is urged not to wander onto the demolition area due to potential hazards.
Opening fall 2021
After years of failed proposals for the blighted corner, New Berlin plan commissioners approved the site plan for the Ethic Indoor Sports Facility on July 21.
Expected to be completed and open for use by the fall of 2021, the facility will include indoor fields and courts for youth sports teams, as well as programming and classes for individuals of all ages. Space is also expected to be made for music and school tutoring, sports medicine, athletic apparel sales and a café.